Trade Deficit Down 10.8% In 8 Months

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) - Jordan's trade balance deficit (the difference between exports and imports values) decreased by 10.8 percent in the first 8 months of 2023 to JD6.212 billion, compared to JD6.966 billion for the same period last year.According to the monthly report of the Department of Statistics released Sunday, national exports (products made in Jordan) edged up by 0.1 percent, reaching JD5.644 billion against JD5.640 billion in the January-August period of 2022.While total exports, which include local and re-exported products, decreased by 0.5 percent during the same timeframe, topping JD6.084 billion, compared to JD6.112 billion.Re-exports amounted to JD440 million, a decrease of 6.8 percent, compared to JD472 million for the same period last year, according to the figures.As for imports, their value retreated by 6.0 percent to JD12.296 billion from JD13.078 billion dinars for the same period in 2022.On a monthly level, total exports came at JD792 million, national exports at JD730 million, re-exports at JD62 million, and imports at JD1.697 billion during August 2023.Total exports went down by 5.8 percent, national exports down by 7.2 percent, re-exports up by 14.8 percent, and imports down by 13.3 percent compared to August 2022.