Ajarmeh: Palestine Is Jordan's Top Issue

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) - Chairman of the Lower House Palestine Committee, MP Firas Ajarmeh, said Palestinian cause will remain Jordan's first issue, adding that "no party will be able to relinquish right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state on the national soil, nor abandon Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian sanctities."During a meeting on Sunday, with Chilean Ambassador to Jordan, Jorge Alejandro Tagle Canelo, Ajarmeh said His Majesty King Abdullah II has always warned that this war, which entered a dangerous stage, would drag the region into a catastrophe with undesirable consequences.Ajarmeh added that international community must put an end to bloodshed, which would constitute a further threat to fueling chaos in the region.The two-state solution is the only way to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, he said, demanding Israel to comply with international legitimacy resolutions and give the Palestinian people their legitimate right to an independent, sovereign state on the June 4, 1967 borders.Ajarmeh and the committee's members also stressed the King's positions since the beginning of the Israeli aggression against Gaza, as well as his unrelenting efforts and continuous endeavors aimed to stop this brutal war against Gaza, deliver aid and establish a humanitarian truce.Additionally, the MPs valued Chile's position in recalling its ambassador from Tel Aviv against the backdrop of Israel's unacceptable violations of international human rights in Gaza.For his part, the envoy said Chile is following up with concern Israeli military operations and violations against civilians, pointing out that Israel's actions in Gaza do not respect basic rules of international law.The diplomat added that his country continuously supports any solution that would enable the region to enjoy comprehensive, just peace and prosperity.