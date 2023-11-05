Royal Jordanian Reports Strong Financial Performance With Q3 Net Profit

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) - Royal Jordanian (RJ) announced a remarkable financial turnaround with a net profit after tax of JD27.5 million in the third quarter of this year, a significant improvement compared to the one million dinar loss during the same period in 2022.The company's statement on Sunday revealed that its revenues surged to JD232.8 million in the third quarter of 2023, marking a 16 percent increase from the JD201.2 million generated during the same period last year.Samer Majali, RJ Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO, highlighted the airline's exceptional performance.He noted that the number of passengers transported by the company's aircraft during the aforementioned period increased by an impressive 22 percent compared to the same period in 2022.Royal Jordanian successfully transported 1.1 million passengers in the third quarter of this year, compared to 900,000 passengers in the corresponding period, resulting in an increase in the aircraft's filling rate from 78 percent in 2022 to 79.1 percent in the current year, representing a growth rate of 1.1 percentage points.Looking at the financial results for the year up to the end of September, the company reported a net profit after tax of JD10.8 million, in stark contrast to the JD71.6 million loss for the same period in 2022.The airline's operating revenues also witnessed significant growth, increasing from JD452.2 million to JD581.5 million, a notable 29 percent improvement over the same period in 2022.Majali attributed this impressive performance to a surge in passenger revenues, accounting for JD130.2 million or a 36 percent increase, driven by a rise in passenger numbers from 2.3 million passengers in the year up to the end of September 2022 to 2.8 million passengers for the same period in 2023, marking a 24 percent increase.Furthermore, a decrease in global fuel costs during this period, totaling JD13.7 million, contributed to the improved financial results.Majali emphasized that the company's new strategy played a pivotal role in achieving these profits over the nine-month period, enabling Royal Jordanian to continue fulfilling its role as the national carrier of Jordan, promoting the country as a tourist destination, and positioning Amman as a key regional hub.However, Majali acknowledged that the volatile regional situation has begun to impact the airline's operational performance. The proximity of Jordan to conflict zone has affected passenger movements and tourism in the Kingdom and the broader region, he said.He revealed that passenger bookings and anticipated revenues for the last quarter of the year have declined by 13 percent due to these repercussions. Additionally, the airline has had to grapple with increased fuel costs resulting from the ongoing war and the need to adjust flight paths to avoid airspace affected by the war.In response to these challenges, Royal Jordanian has implemented measures to reduce capacity and control expenses in an effort to maintain the positive results achieved in the third quarter and reach a break-even point by the end of the year.