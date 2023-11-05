Zuckerberg’s martial arts sparring session leads to injury

(MENAFN) Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms and an avid mixed martial arts enthusiast, recently faced a setback as a martial arts sparring session led him to the operating table. Zuckerberg took to social media to announce that he tore one of his anterior cruciate ligaments (ACLs) while preparing for an upcoming fight in early next year. In an Instagram post, he shared an image of himself in a hospital bed with his left knee elevated, wrapped in bandages, and secured with a brace. He expressed gratitude for the medical team taking care of him and conveyed his eagerness to get back to training after his recovery.



Zuckerberg's plans for competitive MMA fighting have been temporarily delayed due to the injury. While the tech billionaire has previously participated in a jiu jitsu tournament in May, he has more recently been sharing updates about his martial arts training. A few weeks before the injury, he shared a close-up photo of his face on Instagram, displaying bruising on his nose and under his eyes, which he attributed to intense sparring sessions that got "a little out of hand."



The news of his injury comes after a playful exchange between Zuckerberg and fellow tech mogul Elon Musk this summer, which generated significant attention. Both individuals seemed to agree to an in-person face-off in late June, with their online banter sparking interest in a potential match. Musk and Zuckerberg engaged in light-hearted taunts online, with Musk even highlighting his training regimen, which included weightlifting. However, in August, Musk mentioned on social media that he might require surgery before the fight could take place.



Following this, Zuckerberg posted on the Threads social media app that he was ready to move on, suggesting that if Elon Musk ever became serious about arranging an official event, he knew how to reach out. Otherwise, he intended to focus on competing with those who took the sport more seriously.

