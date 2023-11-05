UK Home Secretary Warns Against Desecrating Cenotaph During Pro-Palestine Protests

(MENAFN) In response to plans for pro-Palestine protests coinciding with Armistice Day on November 11, United Kingdom Home Secretary Suella Braverman issued a strong warning, stating that activists attempting to desecrate the revered Cenotaph monument in London should face immediate imprisonment. Braverman emphasized the urgency of detaining any potential vandals, asserting, "If anyone were to vandalize the Cenotaph, they must be put into a jail cell faster than their feet can touch the ground," during an interview with Sky News on Saturday.



The home secretary vowed that authorities would not hesitate to take action and provide police with necessary reinforcements if faced with "utterly odious" behavior during the planned rallies.



Braverman reinforced her characterization of pro-Palestinian demonstrations as "hate marches," contending that there is no justification when the exercise of freedom of speech "crosses the line" into promoting hateful slogans.



Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also condemned the scheduled Armistice Day protests, labeling them as "provocative and disrespectful." Sunak expressed concerns about potential desecration of the Cenotaph and other war memorials.



On Saturday, supporters of Palestine gathered in Trafalgar Square and staged a sit-in, leading to traffic disruptions at the intersection of Oxford Circus and Regent Street. Incidents were reported of protesters shouting "smash the Zionist settler state" in the London subway.



Additionally, one individual was seen holding a sign featuring an image of the Star of David being discarded into a trash bin, accompanied by the slogan: "Let’s keep the world clean."



According to the Metropolitan Police, a total of 29 individuals were arrested in London on Saturday for offenses including inciting racial hatred and assaulting a police officer.



