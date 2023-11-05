Google Messages looks for beta testers for new features

(MENAFN) In recent weeks, Google Messages has added a number of new features, though the company hasn't made them public yet. Right now, they're looking for beta testers.



When you start a conversation today, you'll notice a banner at the top of the screen: “As a beta tester, you’re using a new version of Messages and we’d like to know what you think.”



All Google apps use the "Send Feedback" function, which you access by tapping "Share feedback." It is available in Messages through the account menu's "Help & feedback" option. At the very bottom lies the shortcut.



The current prompt in Google Messages might seem somewhat ambiguous. The most significant recent launch was Google Account-based Device pairing, which serves as an alternative to the QR code method. If the Google Messages team wanted more specific feedback, the beta feedback banner could have been placed directly on the Device pairing page.



Additionally, Google is currently in the process of rolling out a redesigned voice message recorder. While some users have access to the new UI, others are only seeing a new icon.



Earlier, Google Messages introduced a new homescreen that replaced the navigation drawer with the account menu. There are several other features that Google is testing, including animated emojis, a shortcut for launching the camera from the homescreen, and a redesigned conversation picker. However, it's worth noting that the availability of these features, except for the new homescreen, is rather limited.

