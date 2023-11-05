Suggested US Nuclear Bomb Could Cause Unprecedented Casualties in Moscow

(MENAFN) A proposed new United States nuclear bomb, the B61-13, currently under development, has the potential to inflict catastrophic damage on central Moscow, resulting in the loss of more than 300,000 lives among the city's 13 million inhabitants, according to a simulation conducted using the online tool Nukemap, as reported by Newsweek on Friday.



The Pentagon recently disclosed its intention to proceed with the development of the B61-13, a variant of the B61 nuclear gravity bomb, pending authorization from Congress. This weapon is estimated to have a yield of 360 kilotons, making it 24 times more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima during World War II.



If detonated over Moscow, the bomb's impact would be devastating, causing an estimated 311,480 fatalities and leaving up to 868,860 individuals injured, as outlined by Newsweek. Similarly, if deployed over St. Petersburg, Russia's second-largest city, the projected number of casualties would reach 360,150.



According to the analysis provided by Newsweek, the detonation of this bomb would result in a half-mile radius from the epicenter being engulfed by a massive fireball, effectively vaporizing anything within its range. Buildings would be obliterated, and individuals within a one-mile radius would likely succumb to the immediate effects of the blast. Those situated within two miles would face fatalities within a month due to severe radiation exposure. Additionally, 15 percent of survivors would eventually succumb to cancer, and many would endure life-altering burn injuries.



The decision to develop this new bomb comes amidst heightened tensions between Russia and NATO over Ukraine. This development has led experts, politicians, and the media to speculate on the potential risks of the conflict escalating into a nuclear confrontation.

Russia has accused the United States of engaging in "nuclear brinkmanship" and has alleged that the United States is clandestinely violating arms control agreements.



