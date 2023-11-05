Armed Man Drives Vehicle Through Gate at Hamburg Airport

(MENAFN) A tense situation unfolded at Hamburg Airport in northern Germany on Saturday night as an armed individual drove a vehicle through a security gate, resulting in a complete lockdown and suspension of all flight operations. The suspect, accompanied by a four-year-old child, is currently engaged in communication with the police, who are characterizing the incident as a "static hostage situation." According to a police spokesperson, the man is conversing in Turkish.



The incident began around 8 PM local time when the man forcibly entered the airport premises by ramming his vehicle through a security gate. The car eventually came to a halt on the tarmac. Subsequently, the individual reportedly hurled two Molotov cocktails from the car, though no damage was caused. Additionally, reports suggest that the man discharged a firearm into the air on two occasions and may also be in possession of explosives.



Prior to the incident, the man's wife had contacted the police, expressing concerns about a potential child abduction. In response to the emergency, the airport was forced to cancel six takeoffs and 21 landings, redirecting all inbound flights. Authorities continue to maintain communication with the suspect, closely monitoring the situation.





