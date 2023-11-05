Tucker Carlson pays visit to imprisoned Julian Assange

(MENAFN) Former Fox News host, Tucker Carlson, recently visited Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, at London's high-security Belmarsh Prison. In a post on X, Carlson shared a photo of himself with Assange's wife, Stella Moris, during the visit. While the exact purpose of the meeting was not disclosed, speculation arose that it may be intended for an interview on Carlson's widely followed self-titled show on X. Previously, Carlson had interviewed Assange's father and brother in a Fox News segment in 2021, as well as earlier this year.



Carlson has been an outspoken critic of Assange's prolonged imprisonment, arguing that it infringes on the Wikileaks founder's First Amendment rights and establishes a concerning precedent for journalists and publishers handling classified information. Assange is currently appealing his impending extradition to the United States, where he could face a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison under charges related to the Espionage Act. These charges are connected to Wikileaks' release of confidential documents leaked by former United States Army intelligence analyst and whistleblower, Chelsea (formerly Bradley) Manning, in 2010.



Assange has been held at Belmarsh since 2019, following his eviction from the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where he sought refuge for seven years. Initially granted political asylum and later Ecuadorian citizenship, both protections were revoked prior to his arrest.



