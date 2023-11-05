Hostage situation at Hamburg airport prompts travel caution, disrupts trips

(MENAFN) German police issued a stern warning to travelers on Sunday, advising them to avoid Hamburg airport due to an ongoing hostage situation that had unfolded the previous night. The airport, located in the northern part of the city, remained closed to passengers, and all flights had been canceled since Saturday evening when a heavily armed man forcefully breached an airport gate with his vehicle and discharged his weapon into the air on two occasions. The incident, which had created a state of turmoil, came to light through reports from the German news agency dpa. Authorities also disclosed that the man's wife had previously contacted them regarding a potential child abduction.



The individual at the center of this high-stakes standoff was a 35-year-old man who had reportedly taken his 4-year-old daughter by force from the child's mother, amid what appeared to be a contentious custody battle. In response to this alarming situation, a psychologist had been engaged in negotiations with the man for several hours. Fortunately, as the airport had been entirely evacuated, there was no immediate risk to other individuals.



German police emphasized their focus on ensuring the well-being of the child, stating, "Our top priority is to protect the child. According to our current knowledge, the child is physically well." The mother of the abducted girl had also arrived at the airport, where she received psychological support to help her cope with this distressing situation.



In addition to emotional support, a pediatrician was present at the airport, ready to provide care to the young girl once the hostage-taking incident came to an end. The ongoing situation had a significant impact on travel plans, with 126 flights canceled on Sunday morning, and five planes redirected. Consequently, thousands of travelers found themselves facing disruptions and uncertainties, with hundreds being accommodated in nearby hotels as the standoff continued.

