Japanese premier visits Philippine patrol ship to enhance regional partnerships

(MENAFN) Japan's Prime Minister, Fumio Kishida, embarked on a significant symbolic gesture of support as he boarded a Philippine patrol ship on Saturday. This move comes as part of Tokyo's strategic efforts to bolster regional alliances and counter China's increasing assertiveness in maritime disputes with its neighboring nations.



Prime Minister Kishida's visit to the BRP Teresa Magbanua, a vessel built by Japan and docked in Manila Harbor, marked the conclusion of his two-day visit to the Philippine capital. During his stay in Manila, he engaged in discussions with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. aimed at strengthening defense ties, driven by shared concerns over China's behavior in the region.



Kishida conveyed his hopes that these efforts would contribute to regional peace, prosperity, and the realization of a free and open Indo-Pacific. He made these remarks while addressing top Philippine government and coast guard officials aboard the Magbanua, which stands as one of the two largest patrol ships in the Philippines' relatively underfunded coast guard.



Japan has been a notable contributor of maritime security support to the Philippines in recent years, providing a total of twelve patrol ships. Among these vessels is the 97-meter-long Magbanua. These ships play a crucial role for the Philippine coast guard, serving purposes such as sovereignty patrols, the transportation of supplies, and the rotation of navy and marine personnel to the nine islands, islets, and reefs that the Philippines occupies in the strategically vital South China Sea.



This maritime presence has put Philippine patrol ships in direct interaction with China's expansive coast guard and navy fleets in the South China Sea. China, which claims the vast majority of the South China Sea as its territorial waters, has been at odds with various neighboring nations, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan, over their territorial claims in the region. The South China Sea serves as a critical global trade route and is thus a significant area of contention.



Tensions between the Philippines and China have escalated, with the Philippines raising objections to Chinese coast guard actions that have included the use of blinding laser light and water cannon in separate incidents. Additionally, a blockade led to two minor collisions near the disputed Second Thomas Shoal last month. As the Magbanua attempted to approach the shoal, which has long been encircled by Chinese vessels, its crew observed a Chinese coast guard ship taking a blocking position, with its armament exposed, as reported by the Philippine coast guard in August.

