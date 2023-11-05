Barack Obama declares "nobody's hands are clean" in Israel-Gaza war

(MENAFN) Previous US President Barack Obama stated that "nobody's hands are clean" in the midst of the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.



“If you want to solve the problem, then, you have to take in the whole truth,” Obama stated in a podcast video published on X on Saturday, the podium previously known as Twitter.



“And you then have to admit nobody’s hands are clean, that all of us are complicit to some degree,” the past leader added. “I look at this and I think back, ‘What could I have done during my presidency, to move this forward?’ as hard as I tried. I’ve got the scars to prove it.”



“What Hamas did was horrific and there’s no justification for it. And what is also true is that the occupation and what’s happening to Palestinians is unbearable,” he also mentioned.



The former president also stated on Friday that there is a "moral reckoning for all of us" in relation to the Middle East issue.



“All of this is taking place against the backdrop of decades of failure to achieve a durable peace for both Israelis and Palestinians,” the previous leader stated at the Obama Foundation’s “Democracy Forum” on Friday. “One that is based on genuine security for Israel, a recognition of its right to exist, and a peace that is based on an end of the occupation and the creation of a viable state and self-determination for the Palestinian people.”



