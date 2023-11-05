Astronaut Ken Mattingly, famous for role in Apollo 13, passes away at 87

(MENAFN) NASA has announced the passing of astronaut Ken Mattingly, who is most renowned for his significant contributions on the ground during the Apollo 13 mission, which played a crucial role in ensuring the safe return of the damaged spacecraft to Earth. Ken Mattingly, aged 87 at the time of his passing, left an indelible mark on the history of space exploration.



In a statement, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson expressed the nation's loss, describing Mattingly as a true hero. Ken Mattingly's pivotal role in the success of the Apollo Program, coupled with his warm and enduring personality, has assured his place in the annals of history. The statement did not provide details about the location or circumstances of Mattingly's passing. However, The New York Times reported that he passed away in Arlington, Virginia.



Ken Mattingly, a former Navy pilot, joined NASA in 1966 and played a vital role in the development of spacesuits and backpacks used in the Apollo moon missions. Despite his significant contributions behind the scenes, Mattingly's own opportunity to travel to space came in 1972 when he served as the pilot of the Apollo 16 command module, while two of his crewmates descended to the moon's surface. During the return journey to Earth, he conducted a spacewalk to retrieve film canisters containing photographs he had taken of the moon's surface.



Throughout his career, Mattingly went on to command two space shuttle missions and ultimately retired from both NASA and the Navy as a rear admiral. However, it was the mission he did not fly that remains one of the most dramatic episodes in his career.



In 1970, Mattingly was originally slated to be part of the Apollo 13 crew as the pilot of the command module. Tragically, he was removed from the mission just days before the launch due to exposure to German measles. Although he did not contract the illness, the decision was made to replace him with astronaut John Swigert Jr.



Days into the Apollo 13 mission, a catastrophic oxygen tank explosion occurred within the spacecraft's service module, leading to the loss of power and oxygen to the command module. The planned lunar landing had to be abandoned, setting off a frantic and daring rescue mission by NASA to ensure the safe return of the crew, which included James Lovell and Fred Haise, ultimately becoming one of the most harrowing chapters in the history of space exploration.

