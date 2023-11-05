EU leader visits Ukraine amid Russian attacks

(MENAFN) Over the past day, Russian attacks in Ukraine have resulted in injuries to at least 14 civilians, officials disclosed on Saturday. The President of the European Union's executive branch returned to the Ukrainian capital, marking another chapter in the ongoing conflict, as she met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.



In the Zaporizhzhia region, Governor Yurii Malashko reported that nine individuals were wounded in a Russian rocket strike targeting the village of Zarichne. Disturbingly, this was part of a broader pattern, with a total of 26 cities and settlements in the region coming under attack over the past day.



The Kherson region faced a similar onslaught, where Governor Oleksandr Prokudin revealed that five people sustained injuries. The attacks in this area encompassed artillery, mortars, drones, warplanes, and tanks, indicative of the severity of the situation. Meanwhile, in Nikopol, a city located across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest in Europe, the city itself was subjected to fire, though no immediate injuries were reported.



On Saturday evening, the Russia-appointed governor of Crimea, the annexed peninsula, reported that air defense missiles had been launched in the city of Kerch, and fragments fell on a shipyard. Specific details regarding the incident were not provided, but it raised concerns about the ongoing tensions in the region. Kerch, situated at the western end of the bridge connecting to Russia's Krasnodar region, plays a vital role in the transportation of food and military supplies, and the bridge itself has been targeted by significant attacks in the past.



The visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to Kyiv on Saturday held significant diplomatic weight. Her sixth visit to Ukraine was met with a warm welcome from President Zelenskyy. During her visit, discussions primarily revolved around Ukraine's path to joining the European Union and strategies to hold Russia accountable for its ongoing aggression in the region. Von der Leyen's visit came just a week before she was set to present a report on the EU's enlargement, which acknowledges Kyiv's progress toward EU membership in the 27-member bloc.



As she met with President Zelenskyy, von der Leyen commended Ukraine's remarkable progress, acknowledging the country's dual role in fighting a critical war and simultaneously undertaking significant reforms. The discussions underscored the substantial challenges and the extraordinary resilience displayed by Ukraine during these trying times.

