5,784 Old-Age Pensions Allocated Over 10 Months-SSC

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra)-Social Security Corporation‎ (SSC) announced 5,784 old-age pension salaries were allocated during the first ten months of 2023, bringing the cumulative number until end of last October to 97,020.In a press statement on Sunday, SSC noted male beneficiaries must complete 60 years old to get the pension, while their female peers must complete 55yrs, with no less than 180 subscriptions, or 15 years in active service.The SSC added that beneficiaries must have paid 84 actual subscriptions, to get old-age retirement salary.The SSC said its law provides multiple options to subscribers, who failed to complete the required period, primarily purchasing the remaining years of service.