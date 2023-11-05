Jordan, Lebanon Pms Discuss Arab Efforts To Stop War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Sunday to discuss the urgent need for intensified Arab and international efforts to stop the Israeli aggression against Gaza and prevent the expansion of the conflict in the region.They reaffirmed Jordan and Lebanon's positions, calling for the immediate cessation of the Israeli assault against Gaza, the continued delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and the outright rejection of forced displacement of Palestinians from their homes.Khasawneh emphasized that Israel's impunity for its transgressions and flagrant violations of international law and international humanitarian law by committing massacres and targeting civilians must end and stop. "International humanitarian law prohibits and criminalizes these violations," he said, adding that the life of a Palestinian is no less important than the life of any other person in the world.He highlighted how His Majesty King Abdullah II has taken a leading role since the start of the aggression towards Gaza. He has urged the international community to provide support to stop the aggression against Gaza and to address the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip. His Majesty has also called for the uninterrupted access of medical and humanitarian aid to the region.Jordanian diplomacy always stresses that the ongoing cycle of violence can only be broken by creating a political perspective that paves the way for an independent and fully sovereign Palestinian state established along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital, reiterated Khasawneh. "It should also be under the framework of a two-state solution that ensures the security and stability of the countries and peoples of the region."Mikati expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support of His Majesty King Abdullah II towards Arab issues, particularly the Palestinian cause.The Lebanese premier highlighted his ongoing efforts to liaise with Arab and international authorities to put an end to the Israeli aggression on Gaza, ensure the smooth delivery of aid, and reject any attempts at forced eviction.