Japanese Official Highlights Commitment To Cooperation With Jordan To Serve Common Issues

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) -- Deputy Assistant Minister for Policy Making at the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, KANEKO Mariko, reaffirmed Japan's dedication to maintaining close consultation and coordination with Jordan in addressing mutual concerns and bolstering bilateral cooperation.In a press interview on Saturday, Mariko emphasized Japan's concern over the deteriorating conditions in Gaza, underlining the outcomes of Japanese Foreign Minister KAMIKAWA Yoko's visit to Jordan and the region.Mariko characterized these talks, held with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, as "successful and goal-oriented."The Japanese official conveyed her country's stance on the situation in Gaza, advocating for the prompt release of hostages, the protection of civilian safety, adherence to international law principles, and the swift de-escalation of the crisis.Mariko expressed grave concern about the perilous humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, particularly its impact on vulnerable populations such as children, women, and the elderly.Japan has committed to providing humanitarian assistance amounting to around $65 million and relief supplies through JICA to Palestine. Additionally, an emergency grant of $10 million was recently approved.Acknowledging Jordan's cooperation in evacuating Japanese citizens from the occupied Palestinian territories recently, Mariko extended the Japanese minister's heartfelt appreciation.The discussions during the Japanese Foreign Minister's visit to Jordan centered on ongoing cooperation to ensure the safety of civilians in Gaza, prioritize humanitarian relief efforts, and facilitate a humanitarian ceasefire to advance these objectives.Japan's steadfast support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) was underscored.The Japanese Foreign Minister visited the agency's headquarters in Jordan and received a comprehensive briefing from the Commissioner-General of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, regarding the humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip.Emphasizing the significance of the Middle East peace process for regional stability, Mariko reiterated Japan's support for a two-state solution, aiming to establish an independent Palestinian state alongside Israel, fostering security and peace.Mariko noted that Japan's aid to the Palestinians has totaled $2.3 billion since 1993, emphasizing that the current crisis should not impede the pursuit of peace in the Middle East.Japan has been a long-standing advocate of fostering confidence and self-sufficiency among the Palestinian people in support of the peace-building process, she said.