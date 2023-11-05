Blinken meets with Palestinian President amid escalating settler violence in West Bank

(MENAFN) Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a meeting with Palestinian Authority Leader Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Sunday, amidst a backdrop of escalating settler violence in the West Bank following the Hamas attack on Israel that occurred on October 7.



This visit by the top U.S. diplomat to Ramallah is his first since that attack, and it takes place in the context of the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict and the resulting humanitarian crisis.



Prior to this meeting, Blinken had also visited Israel and Jordan. It's worth noting that Abbas and Blinken had met twice in Jordan during the latter's trip to the region a few weeks ago following the attack.



Based on a State Department summary of the almost one-hour gathering, Blinken and Abbas “discussed efforts to restore calm and stability in the West Bank, including the need to stop extremist violence against Palestinians and hold those accountable responsible.”



Blinken “reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance and resumption of essential services in Gaza and made clear that Palestinians must not be forcibly displaced,” representative Matt Miller stated in the written summary.



The high-ranking US envoy “expressed the commitment of the United States to working toward the realization of the Palestinians’ legitimate aspirations for the establishment of a Palestinian state,” Miller stated.



Blinken stated during a meeting on Saturday in Amman with the secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) and the foreign ministers of Jordan, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates that they are “all deeply concerned about escalating extremist violence against Palestinian civilians in the West Bank,” calling it “a serious problem that’s only worsened since the conflict.”

MENAFN05112023000045015839ID1107374577