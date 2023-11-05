Eleven Sri Lankans Safely Arrived In Colombo From Gaza

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Eleven Sri Lankan nationals from two families including two adults and nine children, who were stranded in the Gaza Strip have safely arrived in Sri Lanka early morning today (05 November). The Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs coordinated the arrangements for their return in collaboration with Sri Lanka Missions in Cairo, Ramallah and Tel Aviv. Foreign Ministry officials received the returning Sri Lankan nationals this morning, upon their arrival at Bandaranaike International Airport, Colombo.

The entry of the eleven Sri Lankans from Gaza Strip into Egypt via Rafah Border Crossing was facilitated by the Sri Lankan Embassy in Cairo in coordination with the Egyptian authorities on November 2, 2023. The Embassy officials visited the Rafah Border to receive the stranded Sri Lankans.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs facilitated the arrangements of logistics and air transportation of the returnees with the assistance of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

