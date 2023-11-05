               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market


11/5/2023 7:14:24 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 26, or $15.3 (0.77 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold grew by 14.841 manat, or $8.73 (0.44 percent) and amounted to 3,380.6 manat ($.1,988.6) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

October 23

3,355.1455 manat

October 30

3,401.9 manat

October 24

3,359.7015 manat

October 31

3,387.8 manat

October 25

3,351.89 manat

November 1

3,361.3 manat

October 26

3,380.7645 manat

November 2

3,376.3 manat

October 27

3,381.623 manat

November 3

3,375.9 manat

Average weekly

3,365.8249 manat

Average weekly

3,380.7 manat

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 0.6917 manat (1.76 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver was 38.96 manat, which is 0.51 percent, or 0.204 manat less than last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

October 23

39.5475 manat

October 30

39.28 manat

October 24

39.3065 manat

October 31

39.34 manat

October 25

38.9496 manat

November 1

38.47 manat

October 26

39.0609 manat

November 2

39.09 manat

October 27

38.9461 manat

November 3

38.59 manat

Average weekly

39.1621 manat

Average weekly

38.96 manat

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week increased by 39.7545 manat, or 2.59 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 43.8311 manat (2.87 percent) to 1572.5986 manat compared to last week's figure.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

October 23

1,519.885 manat

October 30

1,536.9955 manat

October 24

1,529.9575 manat

October 31

1,585.1905 manat

October 25

1,509.141 manat

November 1

1,581.4080 manat

October 26

1,537.7605 manat

November 2

1,582.6490 manat

October 27

1,547.0935 manat

November 3

1,576.7500 manat

Average weekly

1,528.7675 manat ($899.27)

Average weekly

1,572.5986 manat

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 8.9845 manat, or 0.47 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium decreased by 0.3 percent, or 5.6678 manat compared to last week, amounting to 1908.6818 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

October 23

1,870.9095 manat

October 30

1,914.6250 manat

October 24

1,924.1025 manat

October 31

1,916.0275 manat

October 25

1,920.8555 manat

November 1

1,904.9945 manat

October 26

1,917.7275 manat

November 2

1,902.1215 manat

October 27

1,938.153 manat

November 3

1,905.6405 manat

Average weekly

1,914.3496 manat

Average weekly

1,908.6818 manat

