Weekly Review Of Azerbaijan's Precious Metals Market

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 26, or $15.3 (0.77 percent) this week, Trend reports. The average price of one ounce of gold grew by 14.841 manat, or $8.73 (0.44 percent) and amounted to 3,380.6 manat ($.1,988.6) compared to last week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold October 23 3,355.1455 manat October 30 3,401.9 manat October 24 3,359.7015 manat October 31 3,387.8 manat October 25 3,351.89 manat November 1 3,361.3 manat October 26 3,380.7645 manat November 2 3,376.3 manat October 27 3,381.623 manat November 3 3,375.9 manat Average weekly 3,365.8249 manat Average weekly 3,380.7 manat

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has decreased by 0.6917 manat (1.76 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver was 38.96 manat, which is 0.51 percent, or 0.204 manat less than last week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver October 23 39.5475 manat October 30 39.28 manat October 24 39.3065 manat October 31 39.34 manat October 25 38.9496 manat November 1 38.47 manat October 26 39.0609 manat November 2 39.09 manat October 27 38.9461 manat November 3 38.59 manat Average weekly 39.1621 manat Average weekly 38.96 manat

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan this week increased by 39.7545 manat, or 2.59 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 43.8311 manat (2.87 percent) to 1572.5986 manat compared to last week's figure.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum October 23 1,519.885 manat October 30 1,536.9955 manat October 24 1,529.9575 manat October 31 1,585.1905 manat October 25 1,509.141 manat November 1 1,581.4080 manat October 26 1,537.7605 manat November 2 1,582.6490 manat October 27 1,547.0935 manat November 3 1,576.7500 manat Average weekly 1,528.7675 manat ($899.27) Average weekly 1,572.5986 manat

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 8.9845 manat, or 0.47 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium decreased by 0.3 percent, or 5.6678 manat compared to last week, amounting to 1908.6818 manat.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium October 23 1,870.9095 manat October 30 1,914.6250 manat October 24 1,924.1025 manat October 31 1,916.0275 manat October 25 1,920.8555 manat November 1 1,904.9945 manat October 26 1,917.7275 manat November 2 1,902.1215 manat October 27 1,938.153 manat November 3 1,905.6405 manat Average weekly 1,914.3496 manat Average weekly 1,908.6818 manat