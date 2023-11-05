Russia's Minsk Warship Hit By Ukrainian Missile Could Be Disassembled For Spare Parts - Ukraine Navy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The spokesman for the Ukrainian Naval Forces, Captain 3rd rank Dmytro Pletenchuk, assumes that the Russians might disassemble the Minsk landing ship to get spare parts for similar-type vessels because the warship is beyond repair.

He expressed the opinion on the air of national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"The Minsk may be disassembled for spare parts, if there are any left there at all," said Plenetchuk.

According to the official, this is a typical project of Russian landing ships, of which there are several in Russia, so the enemy will be able to use elements of the Minsk, especially considering that some of those ships are now under repair.

The spokesman recalled that immediately after the Ukrainian strike, the Navy learned that the warship they engaged was not subject to recovery as it is quite old and worn out so restoring it would make no sense for the Russians from the financial perspective.

As reported earlier, in the early hours of September 13, several Ukrainian missiles targeted the Sevmorzavod shipyard in the occupied Crimea, hitting the Minsk landing ship and the Rostov-on-Don submarine of the Kilo 636.3 project, both of which were undergoing repair in dry docks. At that time, British intelligence assumed that the Russians were unlikely to be able to quickly restore either vessels, which implied a serious damage to the Russian Black Sea Fleet operations in the area.