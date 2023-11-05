Russian Bomb Hits School In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invasion troops hit a school in the Darivska community in Kherson region overnight Sunday.

That's according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs , Ukrinform reports.

"This night, the Russian military dropped a guided aerial bomb on it. The rescuers put out the fire before the ceiling collapsed," said Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

According to the minister, crime scene investigators from the National Police have been working at the site of the strike since morning, documenting yet another crime committed by the invaders. Besides the local school, six households were damaged. Fortunatly, the strike caused no casualties.

"Local residents are not giving up – they have started repairing damaged buildings. Children are around, helping adults clear rubble and bring building materials. These are the children who used to go to that school just two years ago," said Klymenko.

The minister also noted that Russia is trying to intimidate civilians by targeting their homes, schools, and hospitals. "We are doing everything to drive the enemy away as soon as possible and make them pay the cost of their crimes," he added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops shelled Kherson region 100 times in the past day, as a result of which two people were killed and six were injured.