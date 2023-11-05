               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Bicycle March Dedicated To Victory Day Took Plays


11/5/2023 7:14:10 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Cycling Federation (AVF) and the Ministry of Defence Industry (MSN) jointly organised a bicycle march on the occasion of 8 November - Victory Day at the Velopark located in Sabail district with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Azernews reports.

Members of the Azerbaijani national team, AVF, MSN Cycling Club, employees of the State Migration Service, other professional and amateur cyclists took part in the cycle march dedicated to the historic victory won in the Patriotic War, Report reports.

In total, more than 100 cyclists started from the centre of Velopark and rode 2 laps along the marked route.

At the end, the participants took a memorable photo.

