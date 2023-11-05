Bicycle March Dedicated To Victory Day Took Plays

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Cycling Federation (AVF) and the Ministry of
Defence Industry (MSN) jointly organised a bicycle march on the
occasion of 8 November - Victory Day at the Velopark located in
Sabail district with the support of the Ministry of Youth and
Sports, Azernews reports.
Members of the Azerbaijani national team, AVF, MSN Cycling Club,
employees of the State Migration Service, other professional and
amateur cyclists took part in the cycle march dedicated to the
historic victory won in the Patriotic War, Report reports.
In total, more than 100 cyclists started from the centre of
Velopark and rode 2 laps along the marked route.
At the end, the participants took a memorable photo.
