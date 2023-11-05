Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 12:00 GMT

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3121496 KUWAIT -- The 13th plane within the Kuwaiti relief air bridge took off, heading to the Egyptian city Al-Arish, carrying 40 tons of necessities, to be delivered to Gaza Strip. 3121498 RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation killed five Palestinians in the West Bank's Al-Quds and Al-Khalil governorates. 3121516 BEIRUT -- Four people were injured during an airstrike by the occupation forces on southern Lebanon's town Tayr Harfa. (end) aa

