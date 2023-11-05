               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Sunday Until 12:00 GMT


11/5/2023 7:12:10 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3121496 KUWAIT -- The 13th plane within the Kuwaiti relief air bridge took off, heading to the Egyptian city Al-Arish, carrying 40 tons of necessities, to be delivered to Gaza Strip.
3121498 RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation killed five Palestinians in the West Bank's Al-Quds and Al-Khalil governorates.
3121516 BEIRUT -- Four people were injured during an airstrike by the occupation forces on southern Lebanon's town Tayr Harfa. (end)

