Saudi Arabia's non-oil economy sees most rapid growth in 4 months

(MENAFN) In October, Saudi Arabia's non-oil economy experienced its most rapid growth in four months, with business activity maintaining its upward trajectory into the fourth quarter.



This growth can be attributed to increased client orders and improving economic conditions.



The headline reading of the Riyad Bank purchasing managers' index surged to 58.4 in October, marking a significant increase from the 57.2 recorded in September and reaching its highest point since June.



The 50-point threshold serves as the dividing line between expansion and contraction in economic activity.



As the fourth quarter began, business activity continued to expand notably, driven by an increase in client orders and sustained economic momentum.



Additionally, businesses participating in the survey reported a substantial uptick in new business acquisitions. This growth was observed across various sectors, including manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail, as well as services.



“Another contributing factor to the expanded PMI was the strong growth in new orders …[which] indicates a renewed sense of confidence among businesses and a willingness to invest in new projects,” declared Naif Al Ghaith, head economist at Riyad Bank.



The survey also revealed a "steep" increase in hiring in the non-oil private sector due to "robust" output projections and strong demand, with employment overall rising at its fastest rate since October 2014.



“The employment expansion is a promising sign for the Saudi economy, as it suggests a growing demand for labour and a potential improvement in the job market,” Mr Al Ghaith stated.

