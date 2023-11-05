Israel’s warplanes strike refugee camp in Gaza as it rejects US push for cease-fire

(MENAFN) Early on Sunday, Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike on a refugee camp in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 33 lives and leaving numerous individuals injured, according to health officials.



This strike occurred as Israel declared its intention to continue its military offensive against the ruling Hamas faction in the region, despite appeals from the United States for a temporary halt to allow essential aid to reach the distressed civilian population.



The increasing death toll in Gaza has prompted growing international outrage, with demonstrations taking place in cities from Washington to Berlin on Saturday, where tens of thousands of people demanded an immediate cease-fire.



Furthermore, evacuations of injured individuals and foreign passport holders through the Rafah crossing to Egypt have been suspended since Saturday. This decision was made according to two Egyptian security sources and one medical source who reported to a UK-based news agency.



The sources indicated that the suspension of evacuations came in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on an ambulance in Gaza that was being used to transport injured persons. The Rafah crossing to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula is the sole exit point from Gaza not under Israeli control. Nevertheless, aid deliveries to Gaza continue, with trucks still able to access the territory, as confirmed by two of the sources.



Even for brief humanitarian pauses suggested by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his current tour of the region, Israel has rejected the idea of stopping its offensive. Rather, it stated that the Hamas leaders in the isolated enclave were "encountering the full force" of its units.

