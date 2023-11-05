France advices Africa not to replace it with Russia

(MENAFN) French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna emphasized the importance of maintaining strong diplomatic ties between France and African nations during her visit to Nigeria. She announced the imminent return of USD150 million in embezzled funds linked to former Nigerian military ruler, General Sani Abacha, frozen in France since 2021. Colonna addressed concerns over France's relations with some African nations, including Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, following recent political upheaval. She cautioned against seeking closer ties with Russia, emphasizing the enduring value of France as a diplomatic partner.



General Sani Abacha, who passed away in 1998, is suspected of embezzling an estimated USD3 billion to USD5 billion in public funds, according to Transparency International. These ill-gotten gains were illicitly transferred abroad and subsequently deposited in financial institutions across various European countries and the United States. Nigeria has been actively engaged in efforts to recover these misappropriated funds.



In response to questions about France's influence on the African continent, particularly in light of strained relations with Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger due to recent military coups, Minister Colonna underscored the significance of maintaining strong ties. She advised against trading established diplomatic relations with France for potential alliances with Russia.



The three African countries in question, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger, are former French colonies where pro-Paris governments have been overthrown by military forces. The most recent coup occurred in Niger earlier this year. These nations are situated in the Sahel region, which also encompasses Chad and Mauritania. Colonna noted that while the Sahel presents its own set of challenges, it does not define the entirety of Africa, and there are numerous positive situations beyond this particular region.



