Viewers witness radio anchor getting shot during live broadcast

(MENAFN) In a shocking and audacious act of violence, a radio anchor was fatally shot inside his home-based radio station in the southern Philippines on Sunday. What makes this attack all the more chilling is that it occurred during a live broadcast on Facebook, witnessed by viewers in real-time. The assailant managed to gain access to the radio station of Juan Jumalon, a provincial news broadcaster, by pretending to be a listener. While the morning broadcast was underway in Calamba town, located in the Misamis Occidental province, the gunman opened fire, shooting Jumalon twice.



Following the attack, the assailant callously snatched the victim's gold necklace before making a hasty escape in the company of an accomplice, who was waiting outside Jumalon's residence on a motorcycle. Authorities have launched an investigation to identify the perpetrator and ascertain whether this heinous act was related to the victim's work in the media.



The Philippines has long held the unfortunate distinction of being one of the most perilous places for journalists globally. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. swiftly condemned the shooting, pledging to have the national police pursue, apprehend, and bring the culprits to justice. He expressed a resolute commitment to upholding freedom of the press, stressing that attacks on journalists would not be tolerated in the nation's democratic framework.



The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, an organization dedicated to safeguarding press freedom, reported that Juan Jumalon became the 199th journalist to be killed in the country since 1986, a year that marked the return of democracy after the "People Power" uprising led to the ousting of dictator Ferdinand Marcos, the current president's father, and their subsequent exile in the United States.



The appalling nature of this attack is compounded by the fact that it took place within Jumalon's own residence, which also served as the radio station. A video of the incident, which has circulated widely, shows the victim, 57-year-old Jumalon, momentarily pausing during the live broadcast, appearing to look upward away from the camera, before two gunshots echo. He then slumps back in his chair, bloodied, as background music continues to play. Tragically, he was declared dead while being transported to a hospital.



While the assailant was not captured on the Facebook livestream, authorities are actively examining the possibility of security cameras, both within the house and in neighboring properties, having recorded any relevant footage that could aid in their investigation.

