Shooting incident leaves 11-year-old boy dead, 5 injured in Cincinnati

(MENAFN) A tragic incident unfolded in Cincinnati as an 11-year-old boy lost his life and five others were left injured in a shooting on Friday night, as reported by local law enforcement. The distressing event occurred at approximately 9:20 PM Eastern Time in the city's West End neighborhood. The Cincinnati Police Department swiftly responded to the scene after receiving alerts from ShotSpotter, a technology designed to detect and pinpoint gunfire.



Regrettably, the 11-year-old victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, leaving a community in mourning. Further updates on the conditions of the injured individuals revealed that three victims were transported to Children's Hospital Medical Center, with one of them facing life-threatening injuries. Two additional victims were taken to University Hospital for treatment. At this point, the ages of the victims have not been disclosed, leaving a sense of unease in the wake of this tragic incident.



Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge addressed the media, acknowledging that the circumstances leading to the shooting remain unclear. She emphasized the urgency of the situation, expressing determination to bring those responsible to justice. The homicide unit has been actively working at the scene, diligently collecting evidence to aid in the investigation. Chief Theetge strongly condemned the violence, labeling it as utterly unacceptable for a Friday night to witness an incident in which six people fell victim to gun violence.



In light of this senseless tragedy, the Cincinnati Police Department is planning to conduct a press briefing to provide updates on the incident and offer the community an opportunity to gather information on this heartbreaking event. The briefing is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. Eastern Time, providing a platform to address the concerns and questions surrounding this devastating episode.

