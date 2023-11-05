Pentagon confirms US spy drones conducting missions over Gaza

(MENAFN) The United States military has officially acknowledged the deployment of unarmed drones over Gaza, revealing that the missions are aimed at assisting in the search for over 200 hostages taken by the Hamas militant group during an attack on Israel on October 7. Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Patrick Ryder confirmed that these drone flights commenced in the aftermath of the Hamas assault.



Ryder clarified that the drone operations are solely in support of hostage recovery efforts and are not intended to support Israeli military operations on the ground. In addition to the UAV deployments, the United States is also providing advice and assistance to aid Israeli efforts in recovering the hostages.



The MQ-9 Reaper drones, which have been observed circling Gaza through flight-tracking websites, are capable of conducting airstrikes but are also widely utilized for surveillance purposes due to their advanced sensor technology and extended flight duration of more than 24 hours. This marks the first instance of American drones operating over Gaza, as noted by multiple United States officials. They emphasized, however, that the primary objective of these flights is to monitor for signs of life and relay potential leads to the Israel Defense Forces.



