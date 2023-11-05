US demands from Israel to stop murdering civilians

(MENAFN) Recent reports reveal that the United States has expressed growing concern over the civilian casualties in Gaza, prompting Washington to request an explanation from Israel regarding an airstrike on the densely populated Jabalia refugee camp. A United States official, speaking on condition of anonymity, emphasized that this inquiry is part of a broader effort to encourage Israel to take additional measures to prevent harm to civilians during the conflict.



The United States has specifically asked for detailed insight into the rationale and decision-making process behind the strike, while urging Israel to adopt a strategy of "precision targeting" to minimize civilian casualties. During his visit to Israel, United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken conveyed his advice to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging a temporary halt in hostilities and emphasizing the importance of reducing civilian casualties.

In response, Netanyahu maintained that Israel will not agree to any ceasefires and intends to continue the offensive with full force until Hamas releases all hostages taken during the October 7 attack. While the United States has advocated for a more surgically precise operation in lieu of a full-scale invasion of Gaza, Netanyahu has reportedly only partially heeded this advice, opting for a middle-ground approach.



The ongoing conflict stems from Hamas' incursion, which resulted in the tragic loss of 1,400 Israeli lives, predominantly civilians. In response, Israel initiated military action, with IDF jets and artillery conducting multiple strikes in Gaza. Regrettably, this has led to over 9,000 deaths, as reported by health officials in the Hamas-controlled enclave. Additionally, IDF ground troops entered Gaza, reportedly dividing the territory in half.



As the situation continues to unfold, efforts to balance military objectives with minimizing civilian casualties remain a critical concern for both Israel and the international community. The United States's call for greater precision and scrutiny in targeting highlights the delicate nature of conflicts in densely populated areas.



MENAFN05112023000045015687ID1107374419