Iran makes up to 35 percent of Afghanistan's import market

(MENAFN) The economic adviser to the Iranian president's special envoy for Afghanistan affairs has highlighted Iran's substantial 35 percent share in Afghanistan's import market, emphasizing the significance of this figure in bilateral trade relations.



In an interview with an Iranian news agency, Mohammad-Mehdi Javanmard-Ghassab discussed the potential for expanding trade ties between Tehran and Kabul, particularly in areas such as technical engineering services, transportation, and transit.



Javanmard-Ghassab underlined the complementary nature of the Iranian and Afghan economies, stating that both nations could benefit from a long-term strategic plan to maximize these economic opportunities.



He also mentioned Iran's aim to export technology, technical expertise, and technical and engineering services to Afghanistan, alongside efforts to boost Iranian product production in the Afghan market.



According to Mohammad Ghanadzadeh, the Deputy Head of Iran's Trade Promotion Organization (TPO), trade between Iran and Afghanistan has witnessed a 20 percent increase in the current Iranian calendar year.



Ghanadzadeh expressed Iran's readiness to collaborate with Afghanistan on development and reconstruction projects, highlighting that Iran is Afghanistan's primary trading partner and stating that the two countries achieved a trade volume of USD 970 million in the preceding Iranian calendar year.

