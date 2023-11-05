Disaster unfolds in Seattle as metro bus hits building, leaving 1 fatality, 12 injured

(MENAFN) A somber incident unfolded in the bustling city of Seattle, where a Metro bus tragically collided with a building, resulting in one casualty and a dozen individuals left injured, as detailed in an official statement by authorities on a Saturday.



According to the report from the Seattle Fire Department, among the injured victims, one individual remains in a critical condition, while the rest have been reported to be in stable condition. The loss of life, sadly, was pronounced at the scene by the diligent firefighters.



This heart-wrenching accident took place at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Battery Street, a busy crossroads in the city. In the aftermath of the collision, it was additionally noted that one person found themselves trapped within another vehicle that was involved in the unfortunate event, further compounding the distressing nature of the incident.



Remarkably, and perhaps providing a small silver lining amidst the tragedy, the portion of the building that bore the brunt of the impact was unoccupied at the time of the accident. As the Seattle Fire Department relayed via their social media channels, there was no significant structural damage inflicted upon the building, offering a glimmer of relief amid the chaos and devastation.



With the exact circumstances and factors leading to this heart-wrenching collision yet to be ascertained, the Seattle Police Department has taken the initiative to launch an investigation. This investigation aims to shed light on the root causes of the accident and offer closure and accountability to the victims and their families.

