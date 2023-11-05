Israel initiates assault on Russia at UN

(MENAFN) In a heated exchange at the United Nations, Israel has accused Russia of obstructing its right to "self-defense" following criticism from Moscow's ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, regarding the Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) ongoing military campaign in Gaza. Relations between the two nations have reportedly deteriorated amid the continued IDF operation in the region, with West Jerusalem expressing outrage over Nebenzia's statements.



During an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly, Nebenzia contended that Israel could not claim self-defense as a justification for its incursion into Gaza, arguing that it lacked jurisdiction to operate in the enclave and was functioning as an "occupying power" there.



Israel's ambassador to the international body, Gilad Erdan, swiftly responded, deeming it "ridiculous" for the Russian representative to lecture Israel on matters of human rights and international law. Erdan also pointed to Russia's expulsion from the United Nations Human Rights Council, asserting that Moscow was hardly in a position to offer moral guidance.



In April 2022, Moscow was suspended from the United Nations body, a move that transpired less than two months after the commencement of its military operation in Ukraine. The resolution to suspend Russia garnered support from 93 members of the United Nations General Assembly, with 24 opposing and 58 abstaining.



Erdan further accused Russia of attempting to divert global attention from its own ongoing military campaign in Ukraine by spotlighting the IDF's actions in Gaza, labeling such efforts as "unfortunate." As tensions escalate within the United Nations, the international community watches closely, recognizing the significance of finding diplomatic resolutions to conflicts in the Middle East and Eastern Europe.



