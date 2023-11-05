TEDPIX closes Sunday’s session with 0.88 percent gain

(MENAFN) During the second day of the Iranian calendar week, TEDPIX, the benchmark index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), witnessed a significant uptick, with an impressive increase of 17,537 points, marking a substantial growth of 0.88 percent. This boost propelled the index to reach a substantial level of 2,016,746 points.



It is worth highlighting that the Tehran Stock Exchange holds a paramount position among the quartet of share trading platforms within Iran.



The other three platforms include the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and the Iran Fara Bourse (IFB), which operates as the over-the-counter (OTC) market in the country.



Majid Eshqi, who serves as the Chief of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), has articulated that a central strategy for the organization over the past year has been focused on actively engaging the volumes associated with the private industry in Iran's thriving stock market.



This initiative underscores the importance of leveraging the private sector's participation in the nation's economic development and stock trading activities.

