Commercial Bank Discusses Impact Of Digital Advancements On Banking Sector

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank recently convened a media roundtable event virtually to discuss the transformative impact of digital advancements on the banking sector.

Speaking to the media, EGM & Head of Retail at Commercial Bank Shanawaz Rashid and EGM and Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Alternative Assets at Commercial Bank Hussein Al Abdulla emphasised the bank's efforts in the digital transformation towards Qatar's fintech market.

Mobile Banking, however, serves as its primary customer interface, offering over 130 services with an impressive 93 percent customer satisfaction rate.

Shanawaz Rashid said,“Our mobile app and payment innovations are recognised as market leaders and we have received several prestigious awards this year.” He further stated:“The digital revolution holds immense potential to propel our banking sector forward, and we are gradually unlocking synergies combining both worlds. Our services are driven by state-of-the-art technology, and through them, we are reshaping our customer's everyday lives.”

“The bank has focused on digitizing our payment solutions to provide even greater value and convenience in our customers' banking journey,” Rashid added.

Commercial Bank's latest financial innovation is a cashier-less payment solution, enabling customers to walk into a store, collect their groceries, and leave without the need to wait in line for payment.

Hussein Al Abdulla noted“This level of technology has always been poised to shape the future. We've all heard the stories, but today, this is the new reality in Qatar, and we owe it to our advanced payment solutions. Our dedication to introducing first-of-its-kind cutting-edge technologies has underscored the pivotal role our bank plays in the digital revolution.”

“This recognition has earned Commercial Bank numerous awards from prominent financial awarding bodies worldwide,” Al Abdulla noted.

The officials remarked on numerous initiatives carried out by the bank including Qatar's first innovative digital solutions, the first-ever cashier-less checkout service in Qatar, and the country's first innovative payment solutions method.

Throughout the period, the Bank won several accolades including 'Top Innovation in Mobile Banking Award in the World 2023' from Global Finance, 'Leader in Qatar in Digital Solutions, Corporate Banking, and Corporate Social Responsibility' from Euromoney in 2022, and 'Most Innovative Bank Award in the Middle East' from World Finance in 2023.