Sheikh Jabor Crowns Qatar 4X4 Freestyle Drifting Champions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In an electrifying display of skill and precision, the Qatar Freestyle Drifting Championship's inaugural round came to a thrilling close on Friday at Qatar Racing Club in Doha, Qatar. Under the esteemed patronage of H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani, Chairman of the Club, the event showcased the prowess of 4X4 freestyle drifting enthusiasts from across the region.

The competition, held on November 3 and 4, witnessed an impressive turnout of 44 talented participants, each vying for victory in a series of challenging manoeuvres. Organised by the club's dedicated committee, competitors were rigorously evaluated based on stringent technical and safety criteria. Requirements included the installation of roll cages, secure fastening of car batteries, and the presence of effective seat belts, ensuring the highest standards of safety and performance.

Qatar Racing Club Director Sheikh Jabor bin Khaled Al Thani presents the winner's trophy to Abdullah Al Qahtani.

On Friday, the day was dedicated to the competitions, starting with an informative briefing for the participants with the organisers and the judging committee. During this meeting, important artistic and technical aspects were clarified before the race commenced.

According to the competition structure, each participant is given one opportunity to go out on the track and perform different manoeuvres: drifting, reverse movement, knot movement, back movement, and these manoeuvres should be executed within a total time frame of four minutes. The quicker a participant completes these manoeuvres, the more points they earn. Additionally, there is a specific mark allocated for the overall style in which the participant performs their routine and the manoeuvres executed specifically.

The competitions, spanning over four hours, culminated in a spectacular performance by Abdullah Al Qahtani, who claimed the coveted first position. Al Qahtani's exceptional skills earned him a well-deserved cash prize of QR20,000. Second place was clinched by Saud Al Marri, who demonstrated remarkable prowess and received a prize worth 15,000 Qatari Riyals. Khalifa Al Meer secured the third position, earning a prestigious prize of QR10,000.

Under the visionary leadership of the Club's Director, Sheikh Jabor bin Khaled Al Thani, the championship took a significant step forward in promoting the sport. Sheikh Jabor's dedication to the growth of motorsports is reflected in his decision to abolish registration fees for all club events, including tournaments, test days, and preparations, thereby encouraging greater participation and competition.

The event concluded with an awe-inspiring awards ceremony, where Sheikh Jabor personally honoured the top three winners on the podium.

With the successful conclusion of the first round, preparations are now underway for the eagerly anticipated second round of the Qatar Freestyle Championship, scheduled to take place on December 7-8.