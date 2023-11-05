Unquestionable Storms To Win In Gr1 Juvenile Turf

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Runner-up in the Gr.1 Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere, the talented two-year-old Unquestionable (Wootton Bassett) proved too strong to win the Gr.1 Prevagen Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf at Santa Anita, USA, on Friday.

Trained by Aidan O'Brien, the son of Wootton Bassett was giving a first success in this race to owner Al Shaqab Racing, who own him in partnership with Coolmore & Westerberg.

With River Tiber (Wootton Bassett) declared as a non-runner, Ryan Moore replaced Frankie Dettori to ride the colt to victory.

Sent off favourite, Unquestionable jumped off well to sit a few lengths in fourth behind Air Recruit (Air Force Blue) making the running at fast pace.

Still a few lengths off the leading pair entering the final straight, Unquestionable quickly made up the ground to win by one and a half lengths.

Fast finisher and stable companion Mountain Bear (No Nay Never) took second to give his trainer a one-two in the race.

My Boy Prince (Cairo Prince) held on for third.