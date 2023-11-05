Qatar Takes Part In 7Th Interpol Meeting Of Police Chiefs In MENA

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
The State of Qatar participated in the seventh Interpol meeting of police chiefs in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), which was held at the headquarters of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) in the French city of Lyon.
Director of the Al Rayyan Security Department Lieutenant Colonel Masoud Jamaan Al Qahtani headed the delegation of the Ministry of Interior to the meeting.
The meeting discussed a number of topics that aim to enhance cooperation between member states and the International Criminal Police Organization in the field of combating crime.
