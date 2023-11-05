Amir Meets French Minister Of Foreign Affairs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received in his office at the Amiri Diwan Sunday morning, Her Excellency Catherine Colonna, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic, and the delegation accompanying her on the occasion of her visit to the country.
During the meeting, developments in the Palestinian territories were reviewed, in addition to discussing the most prominent regional and international developments, and bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.
The meeting was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
