Diplomats, Experts Laud Qatar's Advancement In Arts And Culture

Doha, Qatar: In a recent meeting with Qatar Museums Chairperson, H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Ambassador of Australia to Qatar H E Shane Flanagan lauded Qatar's remarkable transformation into a cultural powerhouse.

The Ambassador took to X, previously Twitter, to express his admiration for Sheikha Mayassa's leadership. Ambassador Flanagan said:“Was great to discuss strengthening our cooperation in the area of art and culture.” The statement signifies the commitment of both Qatar and Australia to foster stronger ties in the field of arts and culture.



Sheikha Mayassa reciprocated the enthusiasm in a post of her own, saying:“Pleased to meet with H E Shane Flanagan, the Australian Ambassador to Qatar, this morning to discuss opportunities for cooperation and further enriching our cultural relations. I look forward to the upcoming initiatives that will shape our collaborations and build a richer cultural landscape for our nations.”

Qatar Museums stands as the foremost institution in the nation, dedicated to preserving, restoring, and expanding Qatar's cultural heritage and offering authentic and inspiring cultural experiences. Their network of museums, heritage sites, festivals, public art installations, and programmes has enabled them to share the rich art and culture of Qatar and the MENASA region (Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia) with the world.

Over the past two decades, Qatar has consistently strived to establish itself as a global hub for culture and the arts. Prominent figures in the cultural world, such as Dr. Mateo Kries, Director of the Vitra Design Museum, have commended Qatar's role in nurturing cultural experiences. Dr. Kries has praised the vibrant creative scene in Qatar, emphasising the impact of local exhibitions on the audience and local designers, as well as the significance of cultural exchange and collaboration.

Eva Schubert, Chair and CEO of Museum With No Frontiers (MWNF), has noted that Qatar's cultural landscape now mirrors that of Western nations and adheres to international standards, particularly when measured against Western benchmarks.

Khalifa Ahmad Al Obaidly, Director of the Fire Station, also stressed the exponential growth of Qatar's art scene over the past two decades, with increasing facilities and opportunities for artists. Fire Station Head of Residency Programme and Exhibitions, Saida Al Khulaifi, highlighted the impressive growth of Doha's art scene, with local artists embracing new opportunities and pushing creative boundaries.

Apart from its museums, exhibitions, and public art installations, Qatar Creates, a year-round cultural movement, provides a platform for arts and culture in Qatar. It offers the public a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the myriad of cultural, leisure, and entertainment offerings across the country, further solidifying Qatar's position as a cultural powerhouse.