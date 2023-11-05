QDA Launches World Diabetes Day Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Diabetes Association (QDA) has launched its annual campaign on the occasion of World Diabetes Day, which falls on November 14 of each year.

Led by the International Diabetes Federation(IDF) and the participation of all its members from diabetes associations around the world, including the Qatar Diabetes Association, World Diabetes Day (WDD) was created in 1991 by IDF and the World Health Organization in response to growing concerns about the escalating health threat posed by diabetes.

The campaign draws attention to issues of paramount importance to the diabetes world and keeps diabetes firmly in the public and political spotlight.

World Diabetes Day takes on a new slogan every year, highlighting one of the topics of diabetes, and this year 2023, the campaign focuses on the prevention of type 2 diabetes and associated complications, highlighting the importance of early diagnosis and treatment to prevent or delay potentially serious health outcomes due to the extreme importance of this aspect. Our slogan for the 2023 campaign is: Know your risk, Know your response.

This year's WDD campaign includes several messages addressed to three categories.

The first category is the public and the messages addressed to it that it is important to know the risks of type II diabetes that you may be exposed to and what to do to support prevention, early diagnosis, and timely treatment. Pay attention to the symptoms of type II diabetes as they can be mild or absent so that people affected by diabetes can live several years with the condition before it is diagnosed.

The second category is the category of people diagnosed with diabetes and messages about the importance of education and access to the right information and tools available to support self-care and that this is vital to prevent complications. Do you have the knowledge to make the right decisions about your condition?

For the third category, health care professionals, access to adequate training and resources is needed to detect complications early and provide the best possible care.

Dr. Abdulla Al Hamaq, Executive Director of Qatar Diabetes Association, said:“The facts and figures of diabetes show the escalating global burden on people and countries. According to the International Diabetes Federation, approximately 537 million adults (20-79 years) are living with diabetes, and by 2045, projections show that about 783 million, will live with diabetes, an increase of 46%.”

“More than 90% of people living with diabetes are type II diabetes, which is driven by social, economic, environmental, and genetic factors. Low levels of physical activity, weight gain, and the prevalence of obesity are among the causes of type II diabetes. However, it is possible to reduce the impact of diabetes by taking preventive measures and providing early diagnosis and appropriate care.

“Therefore, we consider World Diabetes Day as a mobilization for the entire global diabetes community to provide a strong common voice to raise awareness of diabetes, its seriousness, and how to prevent it. We also want all concerned parties to take the necessary measures to combat it and ensure the safety of our communities,” he added.

QDA campaign includes many events, especially the“Diabetes Walkathon” on Friday, November 10, in its seventeenth edition, at Oxygen Park in Education City. Over the years, the Walkathon has attracted ministers, decision-makers, health leaders, school and university students, as well as the general public.

QDA also organizes and participates in the MENA Diabetes Medical Conference which is dedicated to the treatment and prevention of diabetes and related complications, technology, and prevention.