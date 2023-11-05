QRCS Condemns Bombing Of Medical Facilities In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) denounced the deliberate bombing of medical facilities in Gaza, following air strikes in the vicinity of Palestine Red Crescent Society's (PRCS) Al Quds Hospital, as well as the Al Shefa and Indonesian Hospitals.

The attacks left behind dozens of killed and injured Palestinians, which is a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law (IHL) and the Geneva Conventions.

QRCS also condemned the bombing of ambulance vehicles while doing the medical and humanitarian job of transporting injured people in Gaza. It stresses the fact that medical personnel, relief facilities, ambulance vehicles, and paramedics are #NotATarget.