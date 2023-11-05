Infectious Diseases Reported As UNRWA Shelters Exceed Capacity: UN

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

The UN's latest humanitarian update has described details of overcrowding in UNRWA shelters where more than 530,000 Palestinians are seeking refuge.

“Overcrowding conditions continue to create severe health and protection risks,” the UN update said, adding that there are reports of several cases of acute respiratory infections, diarrhoea and chicken pox in UNRWA shelters.

People are also now sleeping in the streets near UNRWA shelters, with its 92 facilities“[exceeding] capacity” and“unable to accommodate new arrivals”, the UN said.