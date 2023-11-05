Qatar University Organises Short Story Workshops To Promote Literary Skills

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The workshops are designed to provide students with the essential tools to effectively express their ideas and creativity in the form of short stories.

The Arabic Language Department at Qatar University's (QU) College of Arts and Sciences, in collaboration with the Culture and Arts Chapter in the QU Alumni Association and under the patronage of Al Rawnaq Company, organised specialised training workshops for students at QU to refine their storytelling abilities and foster short story writing.

Dr. Rami Abu Shehab and Dr. Rawdha Al Hammadi, professors at the Arabic Language Department at the College of Arts and Sciences, conducted the workshops which were part of the larger Short Story Competition, introduced last month under the theme 'Towards a Green Environment Full of Life.'

Dr. Ahmed Haji Safar, Associate Professor in Arabic Language Department at the College of Arts and Sciences at QU, said,“The Student Activities and Communication Committees in the Arabic Language Department at QU, in collaboration with the Culture and Arts Chapter in the QU Alumni Association and sponsored by Al Rawnaq Company, are honoured to oversee the Short Story Competition events.”

Dr. Safar added,“Two simultaneous training workshops were held, one for female students and the other for their male counterparts. These workshops delved into the art of storytelling, its various forms, and the foundational elements for its successful accomplishment, with a strong emphasis on the creative aspects of the craft.”

He continued,“The expert instructors shed light on the critical principles of storytelling, covering its structure, characters, narrative, plot, language, vocabulary, and style, as well as its main themes, notably the imperative of preserving the environment. Their wealth of knowledge was generously shared with the participants, nurturing the hope that all students would achieve the desired level of creativity.”

Dr. Safar further revealed that the deadline for students to submit their short stories for the competition is November 16, 2023. Once the stories are submitted, supervisory committees will forward them to a panel of esteemed judges who will evaluate and select the most outstanding ones, leading up to an award ceremony to honour their creators.

Regarding the workshops provided to the students, Dr. Shehab said the workshop covered a comprehensive understanding of the short story, clarifying its artistic elements and presenting strategies for crafting a successful narrative. Several examples of short stories from Arabic and international literature were dissected, with the intention of illuminating the artistic elements, and aesthetic values while pinpointing the objectives that an author aims to encapsulate within a short story.

He emphasized the active participation of the students, stating,“The students engaged with the workshop by posing numerous questions and engaging in dialogues about some of the literary works presented by their peers, all in pursuit of achieving the desired results in enhancing the writing process. These activities are anticipated to unearth new talents and provide support, both cognitively and skill-wise.”