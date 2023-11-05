Outstanding Students Of Tomouh Programme Honoured

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education has honoured the outstanding students of“Tomouh” programme for the academic year 2023-2024 in the presence of Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi.

Addressing the event, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Higher Education Affairs Dr. Khalid Al Ali said:“I am pleased to be among you today to celebrate together your remarkable achievements and excellence that qualified you to join the Dean's Honor List in the“Tomouh” programme at Qatar University.”

“This achievement that you have achieved reflects your determination and serious efforts in the fields of study and research. You are a source of inspiration for all of us and for future generations, and we expect more hard work and excellence from you.”

Dr Al Ali added:“You are leaders and innovators who will shape the future of future generations, and thanks to your knowledge and skills, you will contribute to shaping society and providing solutions to the challenges that will face us.”

“We also see the importance of your choosing education specializations and the teaching profession to become professors and teachers capable of building learning capabilities and guiding students towards excellence and excellence,” said Dr Al Ali.

He said that the Ministry of Education and Higher Education will continue to support them and overcome the difficulties they may face during their studies.

The Ministry of Education and Higher Education had launched“Tomouh” programme in cooperation with Qatar University for attracting Qatari competencies and cadres to fill teaching positions in government schools. The programme recently received academic accreditation from the International Foundation for the Accreditation of Teacher Programmes.

It allows students to join the programme for four years to obtain a bachelor's degree in the specializations of the College of Education at Qatar University, and students receive financial benefits during their years of study.

The programme is part of the state's efforts to invest in human resources and build national capabilities that lead educational work in Qatar, which contributes to achieving the Qatar National Vision 2030.

In turn, Nouf Hamad Abu Qaba, the graduates' representative, gave a speech in which she thanked, on behalf of her fellow graduates, everyone who contributed to their reaching this level, and everyone who facilitated the path for them.

She stressed the importance of striving and progressing in acquiring knowledge, and not stopping and being satisfied with this success, and working to serve this generous country, and giving back to our dear homeland, Qatar.

A Student Shaheen Hamad Al Nuaimi, physical education track, expressed his pride and gratitude for this excellence. He stressed that his excellence today is the result of his efforts and perseverance in studying to achieve the desired success and serve his dear country, Qatar, in the field of teaching and building the future generation.

A student Nouf Saud Al-Ruwaili, early childhood track, expressed her joy at this excellence and success.