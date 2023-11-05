QU-CHS Holds Breast Cancer Awareness Event

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The College of Health Sciences (CHS) at Qatar University (QU), in collaboration with Qatar Cancer Society (QCS), recently held an impactful event titled 'Strength in Pink: Breast Cancer Awareness' dedicated to Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event aimed to raise awareness about breast cancer and provide valuable information on prevention, early detection and treatment.

Breast cancer is one of the most prevalent cancers globally, affecting millions of lives each year. In Qatar, it stands as the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women. Breast cancer is a disease with multiple etiologies and the importance of early detection, understanding symptoms and the role of nutrition in prevention and treatment are becoming more recognized.

The event featured interactive booths and engaging educational activities prepared by various departments, each with specific educational goals.

The Human Nutrition Department engaged participants with interactive and educational activities emphasising the importance of a healthy lifestyle and eating habits in preventing breast cancer. Common nutrition myths related to breast cancer were discussed. Participants' knowledge on sugar content in different foods and beverages was tested, encouraging healthier dietary choices.

The Public Health Department raised awareness about breast cancer signs and symptoms using educational breast cancer models, while the Biomedical Department demonstrated and explained the various tests and procedures involved in diagnosing breast cancer and discussed treatments. On the other hand, the Physical Therapy Department raised awareness about the crucial role of physiotherapy in the treatment and recovery process for individuals with breast cancer, both pre- and post-surgery.

A special workshop on Breast Cancer Awareness was held, featuring distinguished speakers from Qatar Cancer Society, Human Nutrition Department, and the Qatar Biomedical Research Institute. The workshop covered several topics including understanding breast cancer, early detection and screening, signs and symptoms, diagnosis, treatment options, prevention and risk reduction and the role of nutrition in both prevention and treatment.