Ooredoo Hosts GSMA Networks Group Meeting

Doha, Qatar: In a landmark moment for digital innovation and global connectivity, Ooredoo hosted the GSMA Networks Group Meeting NG#18 in Doha. This event marked an essential step in Qatar's journey to becoming a leader in digital communications, as it brought together global industry leaders to shape the future of mobile connectivity.

The GSMA, a worldwide entity dedicated to uniting the mobile ecosystem, is committed to empowering innovation for the betterment of businesses and society. It was the first time such a prestigious gathering of the top telco companies took place in Qatar-fostering discussions and advancements in voice and data services to upgrade the mobile user experience of people worldwide.

“The GSMA Networks Group is at the forefront of defining the future of mobile connectivity and services. Being hosted for our NG#18 meeting in Qatar is a testament to the country's ongoing commitment to dedication to digital innovation. We ensure that users worldwide enjoy a seamless and enriched mobile experience, regardless of where they are. Qatar's vibrant technological landscape provides the perfect backdrop for these discussions. We are grateful to Ooredoo for hosting us and playing a crucial role in fostering international cooperation and shared progress in the telecommunications sector,” said Ian Pannell, GSMA, Chief Engineer.

The event welcomed over 100 participants, with some joining virtually, including representatives from major multinational operators as well as manufacturers from all sectors of technology and Internet giants. Representatives from these highly influential entities gathered in Doha with a shared mission to exchange valuable insights, engage in future-forward deliberations, and cultivate partnerships poised to transform the telecommunications landscape. This proactive initiative encapsulates Ooredoo's commitment to making Qatar a centre of digital and telecommunications excellence, attracting the brightest minds in the industry and accelerating the world's shared journey towards a future that's even more connected.

Ooredoo has always been at the forefront of telecommunications, having been the first organisation in the world to launch a commercially available 5G network. Welcoming international delegates to the GSMA Networks Group Meeting NG#18 signified another major milestone in Ooredoo's journey towards supporting Qatar becoming a leading digital nation. By engaging with the NG's comprehensive approach to the establishment of advancing network unification across the world, Qatar is not just a participant-but an active contributor to the evolution of global telecommunications.

Hosting the GSMA event reiterated Ooredoo's mission to continually upgrade the digital worlds of its users. By facilitating dialogues with global tech and telecom leaders, Ooredoo is actively gaining insights and forging partnerships that will directly translate to enhanced services, cutting-edge innovations, and unparalleled connectivity worldwide for its customers.