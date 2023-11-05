Qatar To Host 19Th Session Of Korea-Middle East Cooperation Forum Tomorrow

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar will host on Monday the 19th session of the Korea-Middle East Cooperation Forum, which is organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea.

The Korea-Middle East Cooperation Forum is an annual event that has been held alternately in Korea and various Middle Eastern countries since it was first launched in 2003. This forum serves as a platform for prominent figures from the public and private sectors.

The forum will take place in Doha for the first time, in light of the growing relations and cooperation between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Korea, in addition to MENA countries in various areas, including politics, economy, diplomacy and culture.

Held under the theme "Korean and Middle East: Towards Stronger Cooperation and Partnership", the 19th session of the Korea-Middle East Cooperation Forum will bring together prominent and high-ranking political, economic and academic figures from South Korea and Middle Eastern countries.

The event will include three panels discussing future prospects for Korea and the Middle East; strengthening economic partnerships in the era of green transformation; and the future of humanitarian and cultural ties between Korea and the Middle East.