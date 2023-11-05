Germany’s Hamburg Airport makes security lockdown after armed individual breaches gate

(MENAFN) An individual armed with a weapon drove a vehicle through a security gate at Hamburg Airport in northern Germany on Saturday night, leading to a security lockdown and the suspension of all flight departures and arrivals.



Police are in communication with the suspect, who is carrying a four-year-old child in the car, and have described the situation as a "static hostage situation."



“We have good contact with the perpetrator,” a police representative informed German news outlets. She also mentioned that the man speaks Turkish.



Police spokesperson Thomas Gerbert had previously stated that the man forcefully drove his vehicle through the airport gate at approximately 8 pm local time. Subsequently, the car came to a halt on the airport tarmac.



The individual then allegedly threw two Molotov cocktails from the vehicle, resulting in no significant damage, as mentioned by Gerbert. Reports also suggested that the man discharged a firearm into the air on two occasions and may have had explosive materials.



The man's actions appear to be related to a report made by his wife to the police, expressing concerns about a potential child abduction.



In response to this emergency, the airport reported the cancellation of six takeoffs and 21 landings, while all inbound flights were rerouted.

